Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, stating that the BJP's wave has now turned into a tsunami.

Speaking to the media, Maurya asserted, "BJP's wave has turned into a tsunami now. The way we won in Haryana and Maharashtra, we are going to win in the same way in Delhi. People have faith in BJP and Prime Minister Modi."

Maurya also lauded the Union Budget 2025, describing it as "historic" and "the best budget since independence." He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation for the comprehensive approach taken in the budget.

"The budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman under the leadership of PM Modi is the best budget since independence. People from all sections have been kept in mind," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also expressed confidence in the BJP securing a majority.

"BJP is going to get a majority in Delhi Assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal has only done the politics of lies. The people of Delhi have been cheated by him. On February 5, when voting will be done, BJP will be victorious on all the seats," Pathak stated.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur also weighed in, highlighting the growing support for the party across Delhi. "The atmosphere in the entire Delhi is in favour of BJP. People are chanting Modi-Modi and want to elect BJP. We have seen 15 years of Congress and 11 years of AAP-da misrule. Now the public wants to get rid of this dirty air, dirty drains, and filthy environment. The people of Delhi want to make Delhi AAP-da free," Thakur remarked.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with the counting of votes set to take place on February 8. In the previous two elections, held in 2015 and 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured resounding victories.

This time, the national capital is set for a three-way contest between the ruling AAP, the main opposition BJP, and the Congress.(ANI)

