Kolkata, May 8 (PTI) BJP youth wing activists had been holding rallies over the past two days in various parts of the state over the unnatural death of one of its members, Arjun Chaurasia, with the latest one being taken out by agitators on Sunday in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Led by Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul, BJYM supporters, numbering around 200, assembling outside a police outpost in Hirapur area and demanded immediate punishment for those responsible for Chaurasia' death.

The protesters also sought a CBI probe into the incident.

"TMC goons had been carrying out attacks on BJP activists since the assembly poll results were declared on May 2 last year. Scores of our karyakartas (functionaries) were murdered. Our rally is against all these attacks... we will not rest till justice is meted out," Paul said.

Similar rallies were taken out by the saffron party men in Siliguri and Balurghat areas of North Bengal on Saturday, with activists seeking an impartial probe.

Chaurasia was found hanging in an abandoned building in Kolkata's Kashipur area on Friday morning, amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.

Shah, after meeting the deceased BJYM member's family, had slammed the TMC government for "unleashing a reign of terror" in the state. He also called for a CBI probe into the case.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Joyprakash Majumdar alleged that there was a “possibility of evidence destruction by a section of BJP workers”, who were demonstrating in the area, where Chaurasia's body was found

"What made them hold on to his body for five hours, preventing the police to do their job. There seems to be some foul play involved. Chances are evidence was destroyed by the BJP workers," he claimed.

In response, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, "The post mortem report will shed light on the real circumstances that led to his death. The TMC cannot suppress the fact that around 50 of our workers and leaders were killed by its activists since the last assembly polls."

He added that it was natural on the part of Chaurasia's friends and party colleagues to hold spontaneous protests on finding him dead that morning.

