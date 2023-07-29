Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): BJP's National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santosh will be visiting Dehradun on Sunday as part of his two-day tour of the state, where he will hold various organizational meetings of the party, said the BJP state unit.

During his visit, he will take part in organizational meetings including those of the state core committee, state office bearers and district presidents.

According to the information received from the state BJP office, during his tour, Santosh will first hold a meeting of the state core committee, after that he will address state office bearers, district in-charges and co-in-charges in two sessions.

After this, all the team members including party state in-charge Dushyant Gautam, co-incharge Rekha Verma, state president Mahendra Bhatt will participate in the team meeting to be held with the National General Secretary Organization.

On July 31, Santosh will hold a meeting of presidents, general secretaries and in-charges of all fronts and departments of the state, said BJP Uttarakhand unit. (ANI)

