New Delhi, July 29: Clashes erupted between the police and mob during a Tazia procession on Saturday evening near the Surajmal Stadium in Delhi’s Nangloi area, a Delhi Police official said. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said that around 8,000 to 10,000 people were carrying out the procession peacefully, however, the organisers of Tazia procession wanted to deviate from the designated route.

This led to a heated argument, escalating into a dispute. “The situation further worsened when the mob engaged in a scuffle with the police officers started pelting stones towards police. In response, the police resorted to baton charges to disperse the unruly mob,” said the DCP. Uttar Pradesh Muharram Tragedy Video: Two Die, 52 Injured Due to Electrocution During Tazia Procession in Amroha.

Clash Erupts Between Delhi Police and Mob During Tazia Procession

Delhi: Muharram procession turned voilent. They pelted stones on public bus and vehicles. Vandalised police car. Pelted stones on Police too. pic.twitter.com/6AMEeIL9ok — Facts (@BefittingFacts) July 29, 2023

Around 8 to 10 police officials sustained minor injuries, and police vehicles were also damaged. Mob also pelted stones on private vehicles and public buses. Gujarat Muharram Tragedy: Two Die, 22 Injured of Electrocution During Tazia Procession in Rajkot.

“We have not arrested anyone yet but legal action will be initiated,” said the official. However, to restore law and order situation in the area, police have temporarily closed all the markets, and additional police personnel have been deployed. “The situation is being closely monitored to prevent any further escalation of tension,” said another police official. More details are awaited.

