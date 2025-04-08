Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) A "blast" took place outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar district, causing panic in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh said forensic teams have reached the spot to collect samples.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Married Woman Dies by Suicide 2 Months After Marriage, Found Hanging at Her Mother’s Home in Santacruz.

A loud sound was heard at around 1 am outside Kalia's residence near Shastri Market in Jalandhar, police said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

"The forensic team is investigating the matter," Singh told PTI.

Also Read | Global Electricity Review: India Overtakes Germany To Become 3rd-Largest Generator of Wind, Solar Power, Says Report.

Police is also examining the CCTV footage to trace the accused.

Kalia is a former Cabinet minister and former president of Punjab BJP.

There have been many incidents of explosions, targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four to five months. Last month, a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)