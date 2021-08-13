Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Blind girls from the Mahesh Blind Welfare Association are making attractive Rakhis in Indore.

These girls are specially trained for this purpose. Rakhis are sold online and in schools after being made.

Dr. Dolly Joshi, the Development Officer at the Mahesh Blind Welfare Association told ANI: "We have been training visually-impaired girls in making Rakhis and Handicrafts for last 20 years. Its purpose is to connect these girls with mainstream society. Coaches are appointed for training.

On making and selling of these Rakhis, Joshi added: "Braille script is written on boxes through which they can identify materials like pearls, kundan, thread etc. Earlier, these Rakhis were sold through stalls, but due to Covid, they are sold through schools and online mediums. Some donors also come to buy Rakhis from these girls."

Joshi said that this time, Rakhis were being made on the theme of the Independence Day of India.

"These girls also organise cultural events by teaching sports, Yoga, dance etc. More than 20 blind girls have also got jobs in banks as probationers," added Joshi on activities and accomplishments of girls.

Girls starting from age of 6 years are given admission in the institution and some women in their 30s also live here, as per Joshi.

"Some marriages have also been done here and children from other states are also a part of the institution," Joshi said. Sushila, a girl who makes Rakhis said: "Here we learn to make Rakhis apart from studies. We also teach Garba and other arts here."

"For the last two weeks, we have been making Rakhis under the guidance of Anju Jogi madam. We identify the raw material by touching it and then we make the rakhi," she added.

Anju Jogi, a craft teacher, told ANI: "First, the samples of rakhis are made. After which, children are made to identify it using touch. After that, it is easy for children to identify materials and make rakhis. Apart from this, lamps and other artistic things are taught on Deepawali." (ANI)

