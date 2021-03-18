Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a civic engineer and a private person here for accepting Rs five lakh bribe from a man, an official said.

The accused were identified as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) engineer Sandip Gite (41) and Muzaffar Babuali Sayyed alias Bablu (47), he said.

The complainant in the case, who is involved in fishing business, wanted to build a godown at the Sassoon Docks. In order to build this facility, he hired Bablu, who introduced him to Gite, the official said.

However, Gite demanded Rs 27 lakh from complainant to grant him permission to build the godown. The amount was later settled at Rs 25 lakh.

Gite asked the complainant to deliver the money to Bablu. As the complainant had approached the ACB, it laid a trap and when Bablu accepted the first instalment of Rs five lakh and gave it to Gite, they were caught red-handed, he said.

Both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, he said.

