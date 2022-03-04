Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) A law officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has filed a case on behalf of the civic body with Azad Maidan police station against a person who tweeted that civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal was to be probed by the Income Tax department for irregularities.

Sumeet Thakkar had tweeted at 5.07 pm on Friday that Chahal would be probed by the IT department in the case involving BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav, civic officials said, adding that this information was completely false and malicious.

"The tweet is totally false, malicious and defamatory in nature and maligns the image of BMC commissioner Chahal. Police authorities are requested to immediately lodge an FIR against the person who has tweeted so irresponsibly without having knowledge of any facts of the issue," the BMC complaint stated.

It said strict and exemplary action should be taken against Thakkar so that no one puts out such defamatory breaking news without verifying facts.

An Azad Maidan police station official confirmed a complaint had been received from the civic body and a probe had begun.

