Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday wrote to State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, seeking strict action against Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and candidates allegedly supported by him for purported violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

In its complaint, the Congress alleged that Speaker Narvekar misused his constitutional position to influence the election process and pressured officials to prevent opposition candidates from filing nomination papers. The party claimed that such actions undermined free and fair elections and amounted to a "serious assault on democracy".

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 3, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

According to the letter dated January 2, 2026, the Congress alleged that during the nomination process in Mumbai's Colaba Assembly constituency, specifically in wards 225, 226 and 227, opposition candidates were threatened and obstructed from filing their nominations. The MPCC claimed that these actions took place around 5 pm while nominations were being filed and that the alleged intimidation was carried out through the police at the behest of the Speaker.

The Congress further pointed out that three close relatives of Rahul Narvekar -- his brother Makarand Narvekar and sisters Gauraki Shivtarkar and Harshada Narvekar -- have filed nomination papers as BJP candidates from the same wards. The party alleged that the Speaker himself was present during the filing of these nominations, raising concerns over conflict of interest and misuse of influence.

Also Read | UTS App Shutdown: What Will Happen to Your Existing Season Passes and R-Wallet Balance?.

In addition, the Congress accused approximately 70 officers and employees from the Speaker's office of actively participating in these candidates' election campaigns. It argued that the involvement of government staff in campaigning for candidates of a particular political party constitutes a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct and election laws.

The MPCC demanded that a formal case be registered against Rahul Narvekar for alleged violations of the MCC and obstruction of the electoral process. It also sought immediate action against the officers and employees involved, including their removal from election-related duties and initiation of proceedings for code violations.

Urging the State Election Commission to act decisively, the Congress said firm action was necessary to uphold the rule of law and demonstrate the independence and authority of the election machinery in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)