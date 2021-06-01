Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday informed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will be held next year in January-February, provided the Covid-19 situation is under control.

While addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the Mayor said, "BMC polls will be conducted next year in January-February if the Covid-19 situation is under control, in case it's not, polls will be postponed."

The last BMC polls were held in 2017. As on date, Shiv Sena is the ruling party in BMC with 92 Corporaters, while Congress has 30 Corporaters and 9 from NCP, in the house of a total 227 seats.

Upon being questioned whether BMC was allowing vaccination for students going abroad for study purposes and increased gap for jabbing the second dose, Pednekar said, "Vaccination works as per the Centre's guidelines. Our Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray will speak to the respective departments and a solution will be brought in accordingly."

Meanwhile, as per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra logged 18,423 new Covid-19 cases, 33,000 discharges and 500 deaths till today at 8 AM.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown in the state by 15 days till June 15.

"Lockdown is being extended for 15 days, shall be in place till June 15 now. Depending on the case tally of districts, certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

The state government also released a set of guidelines in the wake of lockdown extension.

"All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7-11 am may be allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm," stated the order.

Thackeray also informed that so far as many as 3,000 cases of black fungus (mucormycosis) have been reported in the state. (ANI)

