Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have picked Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Brydon Carse for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

The 30-year-old English seamer, Carse, has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL season due to an injury.

Also Read | Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match?.

Dilshan Madushanka, a left-arm medium pacer, has represented Sri Lanka in 1 Test, 28 ODIs and 19 T20Is and has 70 wickets in international cricket against his name. He will join SRH for Rs 75 Lakh.

The Sri Lankan bowler was previously a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL.

Also Read | Impact Subs in Today’s IPL Match for Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRH currently stand at fourth place in the points table with two wins in five matches, and will face Chennai Super Kings in their next game on Saturday at their home venue.

The Ishan Kishan-led side will come for the CSK match on the back of a 57-run win over the Rajasthan Royals, thanks to the dream debut of young uncapped pacers, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain.

The uncapped duo of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain took eight wickets combined for SRH and dismantled the RR batting order when they started the run chase of 217 runs.

The 24-year-old Hinge took four wickets and was named Player of the Match in his debut IPL game. He got the wickets of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in his very first over. He also dismissed the RR skipper Riyan Parag in his next over and eventually finished his spell with bowling figures of 34/4.

Sakib Hussain opened the bowling with Hinge and got the big wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in his first over. He went on to dismiss Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi to finish his spell with bowling figures of 24/4.

SRH Full Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c) (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, David Payne, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)