Two pistols recovered from the accused in Pujab (Photo/ Information and public relation department, Punjab)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 14 (ANI): In a breakthrough for regional security, the Punjab Police have solved the recent grenade attack on the Bhindi Saida Police Station with the arrest of six individuals.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed on Monday that the module was orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI and directed by a foreign-based handler.

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Those arrested have been identified as Baljit Singh, a resident of village Chak Dogra in Amritsar; Prabh Singh, a resident of Chota Fatehwal in Amritsar; Rajbir Singh, a resident of Baba Gum Chak Ballarwal in Amritsar; Sukhpreet Singh, a resident of Thehra Rajputan in Amritsar; Ajaydeep Singh alias Ajay alias Gazni, a resident of Lopoke in Amritsar; and Sahib Singh alias Saba, a resident of Sarangdev in Amritsar.

The operation was a coordinated effort between the Amritsar Rural Police, District Faridkot Police, and Counter-Intelligence Ferozepur, following the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to purge terror elements from the state.

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Investigations revealed a meticulously planned operation designed to strike at the heart of state law enforcement:

Accused Baljit Singh and Prabh Singh reportedly retrieved two hand grenades from a drop point near Gharinda. On the day of the strike, the group approached the rear of the police station on foot through agricultural fields to evade detection.

While Baljit and Prabh hurled the grenades, a third accomplice, Rajbir Singh, recorded the attack to provide "proof of execution" to their handlers.

The perpetrators hid in wheat crops for several hours and disposed of their clothing in a nearby drain to destroy forensic evidence before fleeing at dawn.

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that the module members were radicalised through digital contact with a Pakistan-based handler.

"The module had been radicalised and motivated to target police establishments with promises of substantial financial rewards. However, investigations reveal that eventually, only a paltry amount was actually delivered by the Pakistani handler," said DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Sandeep Goel said that during the investigation, it has come to light that the accused Baljit Singh and Prabh Singh had retrieved two hand grenades from a location near Gharinda.

Investigations have also revealed that the accused were promised a large amount of money, but eventually, only a paltry amount of money was given by the Pakistani handler for carrying out the attack, he said.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faridkot Dr Pragya Jain said that in an intelligence-led operation with Amritsar Rural Police, police teams arrested the two accused persons involved in the PS Bhindi Saida grenade attack case from Faridkot. Later, during investigations, four more were arrested from Amritsar, she said.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Suhail Qasim Mir said that on the day of the incident, all three accused--Baljit Singh, Prabh Singh and Rajbir Singh--proceeded towards Police Station Bhindi Saida on a motorcycle. They parked their motorcycle approximately 1-2 kilometres away from the police station in nearby fields and approached the rear side of the police station on foot through agricultural fields, he said.

He further said that the accused Baljit Singh and Prabh Singh hurled hand grenades at the police station, while the accused Rajbir Singh recorded the entire incident. After executing the attack, the accused again moved through the fields and remained concealed in wheat crops for approximately three to four hours, he added.

The SSP added that the accused later disposed of their clothes in a drain nearly one kilometre from the police station to destroy evidence, and at around 5 AM, retrieved their motorcycle and fled from the spot.

In this regard, a case FIR no. 56 dated 30.03.2026 under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act; sections 13, 16, 18 and 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act; sections 109, 61(1), 61(2), 3 (5) and 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); and section 25 of the Arms Act had been registered at the Police Station Bhindi Saida. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)