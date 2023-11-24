Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to allow cinema and serial filming on the premises of Namma metro, a rapid transit system serving the city.

BMRCL has released the procedures and conditions for granting permissions for shooting.

An application shall be made with their plan for shooting and allowing sufficient time for preparations, said BMRCL in its release.

It is 30 days for Indian nationals and 60 days for foreign nationals in advance along with a detailed script. The persons/parties seeking such permission should clearly specify the locations to be covered, the release added.

BMRCL will scrutinize the detailed script pertaining to the sequences of the films.

The script along with locations and programme shall be examined and checked from the point of view of disturbance to the safe and normal working of trains, the safety of passengers and the protection of BMRCL.

Strict observance of BMRCL safety and security rules during the shooting should be adhered to, said the release.

Shooting is not allowed on tracks without prior specific permission for the same and obtaining power block.

Daytime shooting at crowded stations shall be avoided as far as possible to ensure normal functioning and there is no inconvenience to the commuters, the BMRCL stipulated. (ANI)

