Sonarpur (WB), Jul 11 (PTI) Blood-soaked bodies of an elderly man and a woman were recovered from their residence at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

Basudeb Ganguli (76) and his step-daughter Sumita Pandit (38) were found in a pool of blood at Sukanta Sarani, when police arrived at the house after a domestic help informed neighbours, they said.

The four-year-old son of Pandit has said his parents were engaged in a heated argument prior to the incident, according to a police officer.

Pandit's husband is missing and search is on to trace him, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

