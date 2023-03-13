Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and her brother-in-law were found near a railway track on Monday morning in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

Station House Officer Daulatram Sahu said the bodies of a young man and woman were found near the Barai village on the Deeg-Goverdhan-Alwar railway track.

He said the deceased has been identified as Mukesh (23) and Priya (18).

According to preliminary investigation, the incident appears to be a case of suicide, police said, adding that an affair was going on between the duo, he said.

After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the relatives. A case was registered under CrPc section 174 and further investigation is being done, he said.

