India News | Bodies of Two Employees Found in Hotel's Water Tank in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): The bodies of two employees were found dumped inside water tank of a hotel in Mira Road area of Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The decomposed bodies were taken out by police and staff of the fire department.

"Information was received that the bodies of two employees was found in the water tank of the hotel. A team was sent to the spot. The bodies were pulled out of the water tank with the help of the fire department," senior police officer Sandeep Kadam told reporters.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

An investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

