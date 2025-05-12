Ranchi, May 12 (PTI) The bodies of two men with slit throats were found in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Monday morning, a police officer said.

The bodies were recovered from a deserted place in the Dhurwa Police Station limits, he said.

The police suspect that both of them were killed on Sunday night, and the murderers abandoned the bodies in a deserted place, the officer said.

"The two bodies are yet to be identified. The deceased would be between 20 and 22 years of age. We have initiated a probe into the matter," Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pramod Kumar Mishra told PTI.

He said that the throats of the men were slit with a sharp object.

