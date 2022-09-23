New Delhi, September 23: A highly decomposed body of a man was recovered from an underground water tank of the fire department in central Delhi's Connaught Place area, police said on Friday. According to police, the body was retrieved from the back side of the Emporium market, Connaught Place

"The body is highly decomposed and the deceased seemed to be around 40 years of age. It has been sent to hospital for the post-mortem," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said. Efforts are on to identify the deceased, police said. Body of a Man Found Inside a CPWD Water Tank in Connaught Place.

According to the police, the maintenance staff of water tanks of the fire department came to clean the tank on Friday. They found the lock of the tank broken and the body was found inside it. The deceased has not been identified yet and no visible injury marks were seen on the body, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)