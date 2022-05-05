Kolkata, May 5 (PTI) The body of an app-cab driver with grave injury marks was recovered from the city's Park Circus area in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Shehenbaz Farhid, a resident of Ballygunge area under Karaya Police Station limits.

A patrolling team of Beniapukur Police Station found the man lying with serious injuries inside a vehicle parked outside the Park Circus Maidan, a senior police officer said.

He was declared brought-dead when taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

"We have arrested two of his friends who had called Shehenbaz to meet them near Park Circus Maidan late on Wednesday night. It seems that there was a brawl among them following which Shehenbaz was stabbed by a sharp weapon several times," the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added.

