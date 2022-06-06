Kottayam, Jun 6 (PTI) The body of an infant was found on Monday among the plastic waste that was sent to the garbage treatment plant at Ernakulam from hospitals of Kottayam, police said.

The police said they have begun investigation into the matter and suspect that the body was found among the waste collected from Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The body was found by the workers of Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL), a government agency that collects and processes garbage in Ernakulam.

Following this, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission directed the Medical Education Director to conduct an investigation and submit a report within four weeks.

The hospital authorities claimed there were no details of such a baby in their official records and that no such body was sent for cremation from the medical college.

