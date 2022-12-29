Bhadohi(UP), Dec 29 (PTI) The body of a four-month-old boy with one missing eye was recovered here, police said on Thursday.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, they said.

Hans Raj Gaur, the father of the deceased has filed a police complaint, alleging that his son Manav was found dead at his home and his left eye was missing.

Sub-Inspector Krishna Bihari said, "We have registered an FIR regarding the matter on the basis of the complaint and initiated investigation. Further investigation will be done following the report of the postmortem examination."

