Pune, Jun 26 (PTI) The mortal remains of Naik DSV Sachin More, who lost his life on June 24 during construction of a road and bridge in Leh in Ladakh, arrived at Pune Airport on Friday evening where Army officials paid tribute.

A Southern Command defence release said personnel of Headquarters Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area received the mortal remains at the airport with full military honour befitting a soldier.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto Says Operations Normal at Waluj Plant in Aurangabad After 140 Employees Test COVID-19 Positive.

It said More was "the brave son of Maharashtra who made the supreme sacrifice of his life in service to the nation during the construction of road and bridge in extreme weather conditions in Leh".

A wreath on behalf of the Army Commander and all ranks of Southern Command was laid in honour of the valiant soldier by Station Commander, Pune, it added.

Also Read | Thunderstorms, Lightning Have Killed 93 People in Bihar, Says Disaster Management Minister Lakshmeshwar Roy: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

More belongs to Sakori village of Nashik district and is survived by his wife Sarika.

The last rites will be held with full military honours on Saturday in his hometown, the release informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)