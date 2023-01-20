New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Days after a dismembered body was found in a drain in the Bhalswa Dairy area, police on Friday said they have identified the deceased and has sent samples for a DNA test.

The officials said the body was suspected to be of a person named Rajkumar.

The DNA test report will tell more about the person's identity, a senior official said, adding further investigation into the matter is underway.

The recovery comes days after two men were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell for suspected links with terror organisations. According to police the two were allegedly planning to identify and kill right-wing leaders.

Two hand grenades and three pistols were recovered from the rented accommodation of the accused, Jagjit Singh and Naushad, who are allegedly linked to Pakistan's ISI members.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah had said the accused were asked "to prove their capabilities" to the terrorist organisation and they targeted a 21-year-old man and beheaded him. The victim was a Hindu but his identity is yet to be ascertained, he had said.

"We found blood traces at the rented accommodation of the accused persons and were led to a chopped body near Bhalswa Dairy. The accused picked up the victim on December 15, killed him and sent a video of the act to their handler Sohail, who is associated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)," he had said.

