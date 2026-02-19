New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday met with his Bolivian counterpart, Edmand Lara Montano and discussed the growing ties between their two nations, including in medicine, criticial minerals, higher education.

Meeting on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the current trajectory of bilateral relations and explored strategic opportunities to deepen cooperation across various key sectors.

In an 'X' post, VP Radhakrishnan shared that the two had met at Uprashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi, after Montano called upon him.

"Vice President of Bolivia, H.E. Edmand Lara Montano, called on the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the steady growth of bilateral relations between India and Bolivia," read an X post by the VP's office.

Both leaders discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation in solar energy, critical minerals, digitalisation, higher education, and the medical sector. The leaders also exchanged views on strengthening collaboration in multilateral and other international forums, according to the Vice President's office.

https://x.com/VPIndia/status/2024449343277928629?s=20

Bolivian Vice President Edmand Lara Montano arrived at Delhi Airport on Tuesday as one of the 20 global leaders to attend the India AI India Summit 2026.

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Bolivia maintain friendly and cordial relations. Bilateral exchanges, trade, and investment are promising, with potential to increase mutually beneficial cooperation.

Both sides are working to improve engagement and forge a partnership across sectors such as minerals, infrastructure development, health and pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, capacity building, and development cooperation.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society from across the world in New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. (ANI)

