Imphal, Jun 8 (PTI) A bomb hurled by suspected underground elements exploded near an office of the All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) in Imphal on Tuesday, police said.

However, no casualty was reported.

The AMSU is a major student organisation of the state.

Those who lobbed the bomb at around 7.20 pm managed to flee.

No one was arrested so far and investigations are on, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)