Gurugram, Jun 16 (PTI) A man with a mental condition made a hoax call saying there was a bomb in the Medanta Hospital here, police said on Friday.

The Himachal Pradesh resident had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital from 2014 to 2020 for his condition, they said.

Jaswinder Pal Singh Gulati, a native of Sirmaur, allegedly made the call Thursday around 7.45 pm and sent the local police into a scamper looking for the bomb.

In the wake of the call, a top police officer ordered a comprehensive search at the hospital.

The team, which included a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, and searched the premises for about two hours found there was no bomb.

Later police traced the call to Gulati, a mental patient.

"When contacted, his family members told us Gulati had been mentally ill since 2014 and till 2020, he had been undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital," said ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya.

Police have not registered an FIR in the case.

