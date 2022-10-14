New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A bomb threat on a flight arriving from Moscow was received by the CISF at the international airport here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

According to the police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) received an e-mail warning of a bomb on the flight.

Also Read | Australia Racial Attack: Indian student pursuing PhD at University of New South Wales Critical After Being Stabbed, 1 Arrested.

The flight landed at the Delhi airport between 3 and 4 am, and its 386 passengers and 14 crew members were immediately evacuated, a senior police official said.

The flight was checked and nothing has been found so far, the official said, adding that the aircraft has been isolated.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi’s Frequent Visits to Himachal Pradesh Show Failure of BJP Govt, Says AAP State Chief Surjit Thakur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)