Puducherry, Apr 19 (PTI) A message sent via e-mail by an unidentified person stating that a bomb had been planted on the premises of the house of Chief Minister N Rangasamy and two hotels in the neighbouring Delarshpet on Saturday turned out to be a hoax after extensive searches, police said.

According to the police, the hotel managements passed on the information to the police. Sleuths of Cyber crime and also bomb detection squads along with sniffer dogs rushed to the hotels in two teams and to the chief minister's house. Extensive searches were conducted lasting three hours.

Also Read | Haveri Suicide Case: Dalit College Girl Student Ends Life in Karnataka Alleging Harassment by Man From Minority Community.

The chief minister was away participating in a temple pooja while the searches were conducted at his house.

Police said that cases have been registered and investigation has been intensified to trace the sources of the messages.

Also Read | Triple Conjunction on April 25: Venus, Saturn and Crescent Moon To Form 'Smiley Face', Will It Be Visible in India?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)