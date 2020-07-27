New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Bombay Flying Club has become the first DGCA-approved drone training school of the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Monday.

"Good news for drone users. Want to be a professional drone pilot? If yes, then register at the Bombay Flying Club as Bombay Flying Club becomes the first DGCA-approved drone training school of India,” the ministry said on Twitter.

In an order dated July 20, the DGCA approved the club's application "for conducting remote pilot training for remotely piloted aircraft systems".

However, it said the club will have to fulfill certain conditions regarding aerial photography, safety, insurance and take clearances from local administration, the Defence Ministry, the Home Ministry, the Indian Air Force and the Airports Authority of India.

The ministry has started from June 8 the registration process for non-compliant drones which were not registered with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and have not been granted drone acknowledgement numbers (DANs).

It gave a similar one-time opportunity for voluntary disclosure of such drones between January 14 and January 31. A total of 19,553 non-compliant drones were registered during this period.

On June 5, the ministry had issued draft rules for manufacturing and use of drones in the country wherein it has proposed that an authorised drone manufacturer or importer can sell its devices only to an individual or entity approved by the DGCA.

It will issue the final rules once it deliberates on comments received from the stakeholders on draft rules.

