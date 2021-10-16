Davangere (Karnataka), Oct 16 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said a government can become pro-people only if all the institutions working in rural areas function effectively.

Also Read | Terrorists Fired Upon 2 Non-local Labourers in Srinagar & Pulwama. Arvind Kumar Sah of … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"With the motto of serving people in rural areas, the government will reach the people at their doorstep," the Chief Minister said at the launch of 'District Administration's March Towards Villages' in the village of Surahonne in Nyamati Taluk to address people's woes and complaints in rural areas.

Also Read | Kerala Rains: 8 Dead, 5 Missing After Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslide in State, Red Alert Issued in 6 Districts.

The government has chosen 227 villages where the scheme would be launched to convert them into model villages.

Bommai said it is not the district administration, which is reaching the villages but the entire government machinery is.

Under the programme, the district authorities would spend time in the villages, understand the problems there and resolve them at the earliest.

The Chief Minister said, "When development reaches people, their struggle reduces helping them live a stable life."

He further said preparations were under way to distribute rations at the doorstep of the people and that the social security schemes too would reach the people that way.

He said the people need not visit the Taluk offices to get issues sorted out as they can be resolved, even issues regarding pensions, at the gram panchayats-level.

All officials, right from the Chief Secretary to the Gram Panchayat officers, must join hands to serve, said the Chief Minister.

The government has also planned to provide all facilities to the Gram Panchayats under the Janasevaka programme, and the pilot project would be launched in all the 28 Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru on November 1 through mobile phone, Bommai said.

He said over four lakh houses for the poor have been built in one-and-a-half years while one lakh houses are being built in the cities for the slum-dwellers.

Addressing people at Kundur in Honnali Taluk of the district, the Chief Minister said development would take place in rural areas through 'Amrit Schemes' launched on the platinum jubilee year of Indian independence.

Under the Amrit scheme, each village would get Rs two crore for developmental work and 7,500 Stree Shakti groups or self-help groups of women would get Rs one lakh each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)