Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 26 (ANI): Women rights activist Rehana Fathima on Friday moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against her for posting a video on social media of her minor children painting on her half-naked body.

Fathima, in her plea, alleged that the complaint against her was due to religious and political rivalry and added that her actions were part of the freedom of an individual.

Thiruvalla Police has registered a case against Fathima over the video based on a complaint filed by Advocate AV Arun Prakash.

The non-bailable offences slapped against her include charges under the Juvenile Justice Act and Information Technology (IT) Act.

Rehana Fathima, who shot to fame for her attempt to enter Sabarimala Temple, posted the video titled 'Body and Politics'. Her minor son and daughter can be seen painting on her body as she lies half-naked on the bed.

She shared the video on her Facebook feed and her YouTube channel which was circulated widely. Fathima, who was earlier working with BSNL was sacked earlier after it received numerous complaints from the public regarding her posts hurting religious sentiments. (ANI)

