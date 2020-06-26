Kolkata, June 26: The West Bengal government on Friday announced to relax night curfew during the new period of lockdown. The night restriction will now apply from 10 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the night restrictions were from 9 pm to 5 am. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a press briefing said that the state government is discussing with Metro authorities about resuming the Metro services from July 1 allowing passengers only up to the seating capacity.

At the press conference, Banerjee said, “We have decided that from July 1, the night curfew hours will be from 10 pm to 5 am. We also want the Metro railways to resume services from July 1, by following all the precautionary and sanitisation norms and only with 100 per cent seat occupancy policy.” West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 31 Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Metro Train Services to Remain Suspended.

Mamata Banerjee's Statement:

We are discussing with the Metro authorities about resuming the Metro services from 1st July, allowing passengers only up to the seating capacity: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/CQ26fhtgrA — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

On Wednesday, the West Bengal government announced the extension of the lockdown in the state till July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The ongoing lockdown in West Bengal was to end on June 30. Schools and other educational institutes will remain shut during the lockdown.

Till now, 15648people have contracted coronavirus in West Bengal. The deadly virus also claimed lives of 606 people in the state. According to the union health ministry, there are currently, 4852 active COVID-19 cases, while 10190people have recovered so far from the disease.

