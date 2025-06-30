Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Maharashtra legislative council chairman Ram Shinde on Monday said a significant allocation has been made in the government's supplementary demands for the development of Chondi, the birthplace of 18th century Indore ruler Ahilyabai Holkar in Ahilyanagar district.

The allocation has been made as per decisions taken during a cabinet meeting held in Chondi last month to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar.

Also Read | Language Row: 'Attempts To Impose Hindi Over Marathi Won't Be Tolerated', Says MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

The chairman said the cabinet had approved a Rs 681 crore development plan, of which work on projects worth Rs 154 crore has already commenced following the appointment of architectural consultants.

He said a provision of Rs 1 crore has been made for the production of a Marathi feature film showcasing the life and legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar.

Also Read | Erattupetta: Couple Found Dead in Home in Kerala, Suicide Suspected.

The supplementary demands presented on Monday include Rs 13.2 crore as government equity investment in the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Cooperative Spinning Mill Ltd, and an additional Rs 17.7 crore has been approved as a long-term government loan for the same spinning mill, Shinde said.

The government has allocated Rs 61.38 crore (for FY 2025–26) out of the estimated Rs 200 crore project for widening and upgrading the road connecting Karjat to Kusadgaon, he said, adding that Rs 25 lakh has been allocated for the residence of the civil judge at Karjat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)