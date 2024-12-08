Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 8 (ANI): Border security policies, which remained unclear for several years, have seen significant improvements under the Modi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday while attending 60th Raising Day parade event of Border Security Force (BSF).

Speaking at the event, Shah further said robust infrastructure has been developed in border areas, and modern fencing systems have been installed to strengthen national security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure.

Also Read | CLAT 2025 Results Out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Common Law Admission Test Exam Result Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

He said whenever any information comes from the border regarding any mishaps, the county's Home Minister doesn't bother a bit as the BSF is there.

Noting that BSF is known as the first line of defense its soldiers have faced all challenges on the border with utmost bravery, the Home Minister said, "Whenever any challenge or untoward incident is reported from across the border, and it is confirmed that a BSF soldier is present there, we feel assured and worry-free."

Also Read | Dog Atack in Thane: Pack of Stray Dogs Attack Woman, Tear Her Clothes by Dragging Her for 100 Metres at Regency Sarvam Housing Complex in Titwala.

Shah said the BSF began with 25 battalions and has now grown to 193 battalions, making it the largest border guarding force in the world.

"For several years, the border security policy remained unclear, but after the Modi government came to power, border security has significantly improved under a clear strategy. During Modi ji's tenure, robust infrastructure has been built in border areas, and modern fencing has been installed," said the Home Minister.

The Home Minister further pointed out that initiation of the vibrant villages program along the borders is among one of the most significant achievements of the Modi government.

"With a substantial budget of Rs 4,800 crore, many villages near the northern borders have been transformed into vibrant villages. Special attention has been given to villages facing migration issues, connecting them with modern roads and providing healthcare facilities. The government will keep on focussing in this direction."

He said the Modi government has also made significant advancements with CIBMS (Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System).

"While improvements are still needed, we aim to implement it across the India-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh borders."

The Home Minister warned that the issue of drones is expected to intensify in the coming years, and clarified that the government is working on this at a large scale.

"DRDO and other institutions are taking significant steps to develop anti-drone systems. On the Punjab border, we are currently intercepting 55 per cent of drones, compared to only three per cent earlier. I am confident that in a few years, we will create an anti-drone system capable of neutralizing drones entirely," the minister said.

The Home Minister stated that while the entire nation sleeps peacefully, BSF stands firm as the first line of defense, ensuring the safety of our citizens. Shah said, "India is invincible and no one can defeat it."

"The full credit for this goes to the soldiers standing at our borders. You must not think that you are protecting just a segment of the border; you are safeguarding 1.4 billion Indians," the Home Minister added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)