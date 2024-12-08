CLAT 2025 Results Out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Common Law Admission Test Exam Result Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download Scorecard

Mumbai, December 8: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) announced the CLAT 2025 exam results today, December 8. Candidates who appeared for the Common Law Admission Test 2025 examination can check and download the scorecard from the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. It must be noted that candidates will require their application number or the admit card number and date of birth to download the CLAT result 2025.

As per the official notification, the CLAT 2025 scores were arranged and verified on December 5 and 6. Post this, the CLAT scores were placed before the Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of NLUs on December 7 for their consideration and approval. Later, the Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium approved the same. MP SET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test Exam Out at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

How to Check CLAT Result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2025 Result link

Step 3: Enter using your login details and other credentials.

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your CLAT 2025 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check the scorecard thoroughly

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

This year, the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2025 exam, was held offline on December 1. It was held in a single shift from 2 PM to 4 PM at 141 centres in 25 states and four union territories across the country. The The overall attendance of CLAT 2025 was 96.33 per cent. Of this, 57 per cent were females, 43 per cent were males, and nine candidates were Transgenders. NEET 2025 Exam Date: Tentative Schedule for NTA NEET PG Examination Out, Check Details.

What Is CLAT?

The Common Law Admission Test or CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities nationwide. Based on the CLAT 2025 scores, National Law Universities will conduct the admissions process to the five-year integrated UG and PG programmes beginning in the Academic Year 2025-26.

