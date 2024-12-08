Thane, December 8: In a shocking incident in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane, a 60-year-old woman was allegedly mauled by a pack of stray dogs near a housing complex in Titwala. The alleged dog attack occurred late Friday night while the woman was walking on the road. After the incident, the woman was rushed to JJ Hospital in critical condition. Police officials said that the unidentified woman tried to escape but was overpowered by the stray dogs.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a pack of four dogs allegedly pounced on the woman near buildings 8 and 9 of the Regency Sarvam housing complex and dragged the victim for nearly 100 metres. The woman sustained severe injuries in the alleged dog attack. It is also learned that the stray dogs tore the woman's clothes and dug their teeth into her, thereby leaving her unconscious. Dog with Head Stuck in Plastic Jar Rescued After a Week in Thane.

Residents and a security guard who witnessed the incident rushed to the woman's aide and rescued her. Initially, the woman was taken to a government hospital in Goveli for primary treatment but was later shifted to Ulhasnagar's Central Hospital. Later, she was shifted to Kalwa Government Hospital and finally to JJ Hospital, where her condition was said to be critical.

Dr Deepalakshmi Kamble of Goveli government hospital, where the woman was initially taken, said that the victim was attacked on several parts of her body. She also said that the woman sustained a severe head injury and was referred to JJ Hospital for advanced care. Notably, the incident comes just a few days after two children were injured in stray dog attacks in different areas of Ambernath. Dog Attack: Stray Dog Attacks Child Playing Outside House in Khuntwali, Locals Rush to Help Minor; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Nearly a month ago, a similar dog attack in the Bhiwandi area resulted in the deaths of a 4-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man.

