Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): A bow-string steel girder railway bridge on the Barabanki-Akbarpur rail route will be completed within six months, enhancing connectivity to Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday.

According to the statement issued by the CM office, the project, with an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, is propelled by the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Limited and will seamlessly integrate into the region's infrastructural framework.

The preparatory phase has been set into motion by the UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, employing a methodical engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) approach.

Commencing with pre-survey and technical investigations, the entire construction process will unfold under the meticulous supervision of experts from IIT and NIT.

"In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, a comprehensive action plan has been charted for Ayodhya's holistic development, spotlighting the construction of the Railway Overbridge (ROB)," it said.

The bow-string steel girder railway overbridge is poised to be an architectural marvel, seamlessly blending aesthetics with structural integrity.

The project's progression encompasses obtaining essential approvals from local bodies and authorities, initiating work, and optimising properties for a conducive handover process.

"As part of the broader action plan, the artistic and structural design of the bow-string steel girder railway overbridge will be meticulously executed," it said.

It further said that the project will undergo the EPC module, ensuring swift completion within a commendable six-month timeframe.

Notably, this initiative will address the construction of the bowstring steel girder railway bridge section on LC No. 108A along the Barabanki-Akbarpur railway route.

It also said that the survey would be conducted under the supervision of IIT and NIT.

The survey, geotechnical investigation, and designing aspects, including the design and drawing of all components, will be conducted under the supervision of experts from IIT and NIT.

"Necessary approvals from authorities will be secured to facilitate these tasks. Contracted professionals from the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation Limited will take charge of foundational work, sub-structure, superstructure, and finishing touches, encompassing coating, crash barrier construction, railing installation, and road signage placement," it added.

In addition, the project prioritises road safety parameters, incorporating features such as thermoplastic marking, blinking cat eyes, anti-carbonation painting of structures, and view cutters.

Directives have been issued to expedite the project completion, ensuring the enhancement of connectivity on the Barabanki-Akbarpur rail route, thereby optimising accessibility for rail travellers.

"This transformative endeavour aligns seamlessly with Ayodhya's journey towards comprehensive infrastructural advancement," it said. (ANI)

