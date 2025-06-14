Saharanpur (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died of an electric shock in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Saturday after he came in contact with a low-hanging live wire while bathing in a tubewell, police said.

Nishu Rana along with his friends went to take a bath in a tubewell in a field in Kundi village. After bathing, as the boy was getting dressed, he came into contact with a low-tension live wire and got electrocuted, SP Rural Sagar Jain told PTI.

Upon seeing Nishu collapse, his friends raised an alarm and farmers working in nearby fields rushed to the spot and called the power station to cut the electricity supply, he said.

Nishu, in critical condition, was rushed to the Medical College in Pilkhani, where doctors declared him dead, the SP said.

The death sparked outrage among his family members and villagers, who staged a protest against the alleged negligence of the electricity department.

They also held the superintending engineer and another staff member hostage at the power station briefly.

"Upon receiving information, Sarsawa police reached the spot and pacified the protestors by assuring them of swift action," the officer said.

The body has been for post-mortem.

