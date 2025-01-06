Patna, January 6: Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor was detained by the Patna Police in the early hours of Monday. He was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike seeking action against the alleged BPSC exam paper leak. Additionally, Patna Police has vacated the place at Gandhi Maidan where Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor was sitting on a fast-unto-death with the protestors. Patna Police also conducted the checking of the vehicles leaving from the Gandhi Maidan.

Kishor was observing a fast-unto-death over BPSC irregularities, launched on January 2 in support of the protesting students, who are demanding a cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam. He was taken into an ambulance by the police. Before being detained, the Jan Suraaj chief said that the party would file a petition in the High Court on January 7 over BPSC irregularities. BPSC Student Protest: Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Prashant Kishor, Calling Him the ‘B Team’ of BJP, Says ‘Actors Sit in Their Vanity Van’.

Prashant Kishor Detained During BPSC Protest

#WATCH | Bihar | Supporters of Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor says, "Prashant Kishor was fighting for the people of Bihar, for the students...The government is afraid of this unity...Physical violence against him is condemnable...We don't know where he has been taken...We are… https://t.co/7GZQxhUXAz pic.twitter.com/CKH6tppbLP — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025

"It is not a matter of decision for us whether we will continue this (protest) or not. We will continue doing what we are doing now, there will be no change in it...We (Jan Suraaj Party) will file a petition in the High Court on the 7th," said Prashant Kishor. Earlier on Sunday, Prashant Kishor sat down with protesting students at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. He also urged the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav to lead the protest as he is a "tall" leader and also the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Kishor was responding to remarks made by the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister. He stated that Yadav, being the LoP, should have taken the lead in the protest instead of him. "He (Tejashwi Yadav) is a tall leader. He is also the LoP. He should have led the protests. I have been telling them to lead the protest. We will step aside. He said that he was coming to Gandhi Maidan with five lakh people. Students (and their issues) should be talked about. Politics can happen whenever. We don't have any party banner here. We care about the agenda of the students," the Jan Suraaj founder told reporters. ‘BPSC Protest Will Not Stop’: Jan Suraj Party Chief Prashant Kishore Condemns Use of Lathi Charge on Aspirants, Says ‘Will File FIR Against Police’.

"This is not a dharna. This is the passion of the people of Bihar to better their conditions, to secure a better future. In this cold weather, some are singing and you can see people from across the board sitting here. I am tired of answering accusations. Look around, and spot the vanity van if you can. We will sleep here too," Kishor said. On Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the issue of BPSC protest.

Speaking to ANI, he accused the independent movement of students of being politicised and said that these people joining the protest were the B team of the BJP. "It is being completely politicised. We feel that the people of Bihar will have to recognise these people who are the BJP's 'B' team and are trying to crush this independent movement. This is highly condemnable," he said.

On the controversy surrounding Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor's vanity van, Yadav stated, "An attempt was made to end the movement. Actors sit in the vanity van and the producer and the director make them sit, we know who is the producer who the director is, and why the actor was made to sit. Everyone knows."

The students are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the BPSC on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks.

