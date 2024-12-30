Patna (Bihar) [India], December 30 (ANI): Jan Suraj Party Chief Prashant Kishore on Monday criticised the use of lathi-charge and water cannon to disperse protesting BPSC aspirants at Gandhi Maidan, calling it "wrong" and said the "protest will not stop."

He further said that the students can neither be intimidated by force nor can they be stopped by resorting to lathicharge.

Addressing a press conference "This (lathi-charge on BPSC aspirants) is wrong, completely wrong, and whoever has done this mistake will not be forgiven. As long as we are here, with all our might, those who lathi-charged students will be forgiven, and the protest will not stop..."Today, we will file an FIR against the police, and we will take them to human rights... Students cannot be intimidated by force, nor can they be deterred by filing FIRs or resorting to lathi charges."

Prashant Kishore further attacked the state government saying, "The administration was informed...the government says they did not give permission, but this is completely wrong. There is no question of permission. Gandhi Maidan is a public place."

On Sunday, Bihar police lathi-charged and used water cannon to disperse the protesting BPSC aspirants in Gandhi Maidan.

Following the incident, Bihar Police registered an FIR against 600-700 individuals, including Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishore, for unauthorized gatherings, instigating people and creating law and order issues in Gandhi Maidan.

In an official statement, Patna Administration said, "Jan Suraaj Party was denied permission to organize Chhatra Sansad in front of the Gandhi statue. However, a crowd gathered at the Gandhi statue and created a law and order problem. A scuffle broke out between the crowd and Police. The crowd broke the loudspeakers installed by the administration. Despite repeated requests, these people violated the guidelines of the administration and disrupted public order. Therefore, the administration removed them by using water cannons and force."

"An FIR has been registered in Gandhi Maidan police station against 600-700 people including Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishore on charges of unauthorized gathering of crowd, instigating people and creating law and order problems," Patna Administration added.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13. (ANI)

