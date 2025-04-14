Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav paid tribute to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion in Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Satya Kumar Yadav said that Ambedkar contributed to eliminating social ills from the society.

"I pay tribute to the social reformer and the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Ambedkar, on his 135th anniversary. The Constitution of India was built on three principles-equality, freedom and justice. PM Narendra Modi has developed places related to Dr BR Ambedkar-his birthplace (Mhow in Madhya Pradesh), the place where he studied in London, the place where he took deeksha for Buddhism in Nagpur, his cremation place in Bombay, and where he took his last breath in Delhi," Yadav said.

He further said that everyone should take inspiration from Ambedkar and work hard in alignment with his principles.

"Ambedkar's contribution to economic and social development is unforgettable. Everyone must join hands in achieving the aspirations of Babasaheb, who paved the way for freedom," Andhra Pradesh minister said.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 every year to remember Dr. Ambedkar's contributions to the country.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb', Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. BR Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India. He was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh.

He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, Ambedkar was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, emphasising that it is due to his inspiration that the country continues to strive towards realising the dream of social justice today.

In a post on X, PM Modi remarked that Ambedkar's principles and ideals would strengthen and accelerate the creation of a self-reliant and developed India. "On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realising the dream of social justice today. His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of an 'Atmanirbhar' and 'Viksit' India," the Prime Minister wrote. (ANI)

