Guwahati, July 26: The water level of the Brahmaputra River has now begun to recede in the Guwahati region, said the Central Water Commission on Sunday. "The water is receding gradually. It is currently flowing at 49.52 cm, below the danger level. It is expected to further decrease tomorrow," Sadiq-ul-Haq from Central Water Commission told ANI here. Also Read | Actor Sonu Sood Provides Tractor to Two Girls Seen Manually Ploughing Farm in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has said that the death toll has reached 96. Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam's various districts for the fourth time this year.

A total of 2,543 villages is reeling from the effects of the rising waters of the Brahmaputra, among its other tributaries, which have affected 1,22,573.16 hectares of crop. Also Read | Congress to Stage Protest Outside All Raj Bhavans in the Country, Except in Rajasthan, Says State PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara.

There are 50,136 people residing in 496 relief camps in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)