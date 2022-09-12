Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Sept 12 (PTI) The 9-day annual 'brahmotsavam' of Lord Venkateswara at the ancient hill-shrine at Tirumala, near here, will commence on September 27, said an official of the temple.

Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that is in-charge of the temple administration, has decided to allow devotees to take part in the 'Navaratri' festivities on the hill after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the official told PTI. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, observing the age-old custom on behalf of the government, would hand over a set of silk cloth to the high priests of the hill temple at the beginning of the 9-day festival, he said. Elaborate arrangements were being made for the festivities.

