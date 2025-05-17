New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the courage, loyalty and discipline with which the brave soldiers have carried out Operation Sindoor has become a symbol of national dignity.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing the people at the Tiranga Yatra in Buhavi village of Ladwa Assembly constituency on Saturday. A large number of youth, women and elderly people participated in the Tiranga Yatra led by the Chief Minister and contributed enthusiastically in this campaign being run in honour of the brave soldiers of the country and those who lost their lives in Operation Sindoor.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced to give Rs 21 lakh to the Gram Panchayat of Buhavi village for development works.

He said today is not just an event, but an opportunity to pay true tribute to the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice. "We have gathered here to salute those great sons who protected the country under Operation Sindoor and brought Pakistan to its knees in just four days," he said.

He said he salutes those brave soldiers who participated in Operation Sindoor. He also salutes those mothers who gave birth to such brave soldiers. He said all the people should take a pledge through this Tiranga Yatra that they will always stand united against terrorism.

The Chief Minister said lakhs of soldiers from the brave land of Haryana are ready to serve Mother India. "The soldiers of every village have become an example of bravery. Through this Tiranga Yatra, you have given the message to the entire Haryana and country that the spirit of patriotism is deeply rooted in this village," the CM said.

He said the whole world heard the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India will go to any extent to protect its citizens. This is the confidence of the New India.

He said, "Our forces destroyed the terrorist bases in Operation Sindoor and gave a clear message to Pakistan that the consequences of attacking India's sovereignty will be adverse. In Operation Sindoor, the Army destroyed 9 terrorist hideouts of Pakistan and 11 airbases of Pakistan."

The Chief Minister said India not only carried out Operation Sindoor but also carried out non-military action by suspending the Indus Water Treaty and stopping visas and trade.

"Pakistani citizens living in India were sent back, the Attari border was sealed, and Pakistan was isolated from the whole world," he said.

He said this was not a war, this was the revenge of the New India. Nayab Singh Saini said that under Operation Sindoor, nine places were attacked on the day of Sita Navami. "The sindoor of our sisters and daughters was destroyed in Pahalgam. That is why this operation was named Sindoor," CM Saini said.

He said that after leaving the women alive in Pahalgam, the terrorists had said to go and tell Modi. Now, PM Narendra Modi has told them what happens to those who raise their eyes on the identity of India.

The Chief Minister said that when the ceasefire was discussed on international forums, India again set an example of restraint and peace. It is not just a military decision, but an important step taken towards humanity. This is proof of the maturity, prudence and self-confidence of our country. This bravery and restraint make India a great nation. It is the result of the leadership of the Prime Minister that decisive action is being taken against terrorism, the Army has been empowered, and India's prestige has increased in the world.

On this occasion, a large number of people, including former minister Subhash Sudha and BJP District President Tejinder Singh Goldy, were present. (ANI)

