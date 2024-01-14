Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): The bravery of Indian soldiers is such that they are respected not only in India but also in other countries, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kanpur on Sunday.

Singh was speaking while attending the 8th Armed Forces Veterans' Day and an ex-servicemen rally at Air Force Station in Kanpur.

He also laid a wreath at the war memorial to pay homage to the bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice and dedicated service to the nation. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and other senior defence officers were present on this occasion.

Addressing war veterans, he said that the government fulfils its duties towards ex-servicemen."Ever since we have come into the government, we have paid special attention to ex-servicemen. Be it the implementation of the One Rank One Pension, providing health care coverage for them, their re-employment, or respect in society, we are constantly taking care of our veterans and becoming more dedicated towards them," he said.

He said that a family takes care of its members according to its resources. Similarly, a nation also takes care of its ex-servicemen according to its resources."As this nation progresses, we are increasingly looking after the well-being of our veterans. As we create new dimensions of development, our resources will increase, and we will be able to serve our soldiers more," he said.

The bravery of our Indian soldiers is such that they are respected not only in India but also in other countries. The Indian soldiers who went to fight for the defence or freedom of other countries during the First World War or the Second World War are discussed with respect all over the world. The bravery, integrity, professionalism and humanity of our soldiers are famous even outside India, he said.

"We, Indians, too, not only respect our soldiers but also those of other countries. In the 1971 war, more than 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to India. We could have treated them in any way we wanted, but such is our culture and tradition that we adopted a completely humanitarian attitude and sent them back to their country with full respect. Such treatment of enemy soldiers is one of the golden chapters of humanity," he said. (ANI)

