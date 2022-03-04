Gurugram, Mar 4 (PTI) Following the loss of nine lives in two accidents due to rash and drunken driving here recently, police in Gurugram have decided to re-launch the weekly anti-drunken driving campaign from Friday night.

The traffic police have also decided to deploy interceptor vehicles on three main routes to prevent high-speed driving.

According to Ravinder Singh Tomar, DCP (traffic), this special drive will be conducted on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 pm. More than 100 police personnel will be deployed at 13 points to crack the whip on offenders, he said.

As motorists were reluctant to blow into the breath analyser pipes owing to the COVID-19 scare, the police have come up with disposable plastic straws for one-time use, the DCP said.

