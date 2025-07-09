India News | Bridge Collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara

Agency News ANI| Jul 09, 2025 11:08 AM IST
India News | Bridge Collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara
Gambhira bridge collapses in Padra (Photo/ANI)

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Gambhira bridge over the Mahisagar River, connecting Vadodara and Anand districts of Gujarat, collapsed in Padra on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Local administration teams rushed to the spot following the accident.

Visuals from the site showed a section of the bridge in Padra, Vadodara district, completely caved in.

More details are awaited.

Sharing a video of the collapsed structure, the Congress party posted on X, "In Vadodara, Gujarat, the Gambhira Bridge built over the Mahisagar River broke in the middle."

Congress further alleged that several vehicles also fell into the Mahisagar River, resulting in casualties.

"In this accident, several vehicles fell into the river, resulting in the tragic death of some people and injuries to many others. The Congress family expresses deep condolences to the affected families. We also pray to God that He grants a speedy recovery to the injured," the post read.

Taking a swipe at the state government, the Congress added, "This accident exposes the rampant corruption carried out in the name of the 'Gujarat Model'." (ANI)

