New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Friday directed the officials to ensure that the manual scavengers are covered under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and to have Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits before the monsoon begins.

Addressing the meeting regarding the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act and the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) scheme, Singh said, "Every sewer and septic tank worker must receive PPE and safety equipment ahead of the rains."

"All such workers must be covered under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme," the minister said.

The minister instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to expedite the survey in unauthorised colonies through sanitary inspectors.

Departments were also directed to hasten the training and rehabilitation of those involved in manual sewer cleaning and to set up adequate Emergency Response Sanitation Units, it stated.

All district magistrates were ordered to ensure time-bound resolution of pending compensation cases related to sewer and septic tank workers, he said.

Despite a 2014 notification by the then Lieutenant Governor, the previous governments failed to act, the minister alleged.

"Since March 2025, the current government has held three meetings on the issue and given clear directions to concerned departments," he added.

