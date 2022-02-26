Puducherry, Feb 26 (PTI) The office of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has urged the Union External Affairs Ministry to take steps for the safe return of students, workers and others to the Union Territory from war-hit Ukraine.

She would contact the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and seek his intervention to bring the citizens of Puducherry back, said a press release from her office on Saturday. Among those stranded in Ukraine are eight students.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. PTI COR

