Kohima, Dec 4 (PTI) The British Council in India emphasised the role of music, arts, and education in building deeper understanding and stronger connections between young people from different countries.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, Alison Barrett, Division Director of the British Council and Minister for Education & Cultural Affairs, said the British Council's work is centred around creating platforms for young people to connect, learn, and develop the skills that will help them succeed in their careers.

"We believe that culture - whether through music, literature, or the arts - is a powerful way of getting to know another place and another person. Through educational partnerships and cross-cultural exchange, we can build friendships and, ultimately, contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous world," she said.

Barrett also shared her enthusiasm for the Hornbill festival's scope and cultural richness.

"I have been deeply impressed by the hospitality and the warmth of the people here," Barrett said, adding that the scale and diversity of the cultures on display are really staggering, and it's powerful to see how everyone is coming together to celebrate and embrace all of that.

She also said that the British Council, in collaboration with the UK Government and the Nagaland government, signed an agreement to support young people from Nagaland in accessing Chevening Scholarships.

"We are excited to help open up opportunities for Nagaland's young people. The Chevening Scholarships are a chance for them to develop their skills, gain international exposure, and build connections that will benefit their careers and contribute to their communities," she said.

Barrett expressed the British Council's commitment to fostering a deeper understanding of India, especially the North East, among young people in the UK.

She emphasized the importance of sharing the experiences of festivals like Hornbill with British audiences, potentially encouraging more visits in the future.

"The North East is such an important part of India's cultural fabric, and we want to make sure that young people in the UK understand and appreciate this region in its entirety. Through cultural exchanges like the Hornbill Festival, we aim to broaden perspectives and build stronger connections between the two countries," she said.

Durbanjan Chakravarti, Director of the British Council for East and North East India said the British Council has been involved with the Hornbill festival and has had a more direct presence since 2017.

Chakravarti said, "The Hornbill Festival is no longer just a celebration of Nagaland or the North East but has become a festival that draws people from across India and beyond to experience the rich cultural heritage of this region".

In addition to its work at the Hornbill Festival, the British Council has an ongoing commitment to promoting cultural exchange and educational collaboration across India, particularly in the North East, he said.

With partnerships in Assam, Nagaland, and other states, the British Council is focused on supporting festivals, cultural projects, and initiatives that contribute to the region's creative economy, Chakravarti added.

